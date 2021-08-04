MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaon Interactive, a leading innovator of interactive software technology and digital B2B sales and marketing applications was acknowledged by independent research and advisory firm Aragon Research, named a "Hot Vendor" for the 2021 content experience platforms (CXPs) category. This category has become the foundation for successful business throughout the pandemic. Kaon supports customer engagement for all workplace models whether in-person, virtual or hybrid.
"The Kaon platform enables enterprises to actively engage customers and successfully communicate their complex value differentiation in a way that facilitates hyper-growth in a post pandemic world," said Kaon's Chief Marketing Officer, Dana Drissel. "We believe that being named in this year's Aragon report confirms the value of our focus on innovation in developing and delivering customer-led discovery and learning applications that accelerate B2B buying discussions."
Kaon Interactive's highly advanced software technology creates and deploys stunning interactive applications (personalized based on customer persona, industry vertical or product portfolio.) These engaging applications use relevant active interactions and immersive design to simplify complex stories at every customer touchpoint. The platform enables applications that are developed by Kaon Interactive to be created once and seamlessly deployed everywhere on all devices and operating systems – online and offline. This consistent articulation of value messages for various customer use-cases cost-effectively supercharges omnichannel customer engagement and accelerates buying discussions.
Kaon's CXM-based approach cultivates a unique connection between users and the company because of the engaging interactive storytelling. These applications offer a complete, cohesive, and custom experience, including the ability to self-navigate real-time 3D product tours, value calculators, solution configurators, workflow management, collaboration tools and more, all powered by one extensible platform.
About Kaon Interactive
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit http://www.kaon.com.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.
Note: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
