CARMEL, Ind. , May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced the placement of $550 million in newly issued perpetual convertible preferred stock of KAR Global ("KAR"). The preferred stock has a 7.0% dividend which shall be paid in-kind for the eight quarters following closing, and thereafter in cash or in-kind at KAR's option. The initial conversion price of $17.75 per share represents an approximately 42% premium to KAR's closing price of $12.52 per share on Friday, May 22, 2020. The investment was led by funds advised by Apax Partners (the "Apax Funds"), a global private equity advisory firm, with participation by Periphas Capital, L.P. The proceeds of the transaction will be utilized to expedite the resumption of operations to meet market demand, sustain the company's technology platforms and development pipeline and navigate the industry and economic recovery.
"KAR took early and decisive steps in response to COVID-19 to protect the safety of our employees and customers, preserve our capital position and keep our operations moving forward," said Jim Hallett, Chairman and CEO of KAR. "This transaction will help us continue to support our global customers and further accelerate our digital transformation. Apax is the right strategic partner for our company, employees and stockholders, and their investment reinforces the strength of our brands, market position and long-term strategy for growth and expansion."
"KAR is an internationally recognized leader in wholesale remarketing with a strong track record of innovation," said Roy Mackenzie, Partner at Apax Partners. "The company's market leading digital platforms and investments in data analytics uniquely position them to thrive in the new digital normal. We look forward to partnering with KAR's progressive and entrepreneurial management team to transform their industry and drive long-term value for all stockholders."
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to KAR. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Apax Partners. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Periphas Capital.
