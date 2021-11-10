KAR Global logo (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

  • Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference 2021
  • KAR's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 8:40am-9:15am ET.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com

Analyst Inquiries: 

Media Inquiries:

Mike Eliason

Tobin Richer

(317) 249-4559

(317) 249-4521

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

tobin.richer@karglobal.com 

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks. 

 

