TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kardome today announces an agreement with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's Innovation Lab in Tel Aviv to evaluate Kardome's smart audio solution towards entering the voice enabled era in automotive.
Remember how many times you have been frustrated by trying to dictate an address to your car navigation system or having a hands-free phone conversation while your kids are chatting at back seat or while the radio is on. Kardome along with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's technical team in Tel Aviv are leveraging Kardome's generic speech separation and noise reduction technology to solve exactly those challenges.
The developed system will utilize a single minimized array of microphones and Karmode's location based, patented source separation algorithms to facilitate a seamless voice interaction between all the passengers and the car, as well as offer a high-quality hands-free phone conversation in a typical, noisy car environment.
According to the Alliance Innovation Lab's Tel Aviv Director, Antoine Basseville: "The state-of-the-art beamforming solutions, that estimate signal's direction, require multiple units to be installed to capture high quality sound of the front and rear passengers. With Kardome, we hope that a single unit would provide better performance."
The project is twelve months long collaboration supported by the Israeli Innovation Authority, as part of the innovation labs program which is operated by the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv.
About Kardome
Kardome is an Israeli start-up founded in 2019, with the goal of meeting the growing demand for reliable voice control technology from automakers and electronics manufacturers. Kardome's technology gives the machine better "ears" through algorithms that manage to isolate the user's voice, even in a noisy environment with multiple speakers and background noises that are active at the same time. Kardome's technology combines dedicated software with the use of microphones that already exist in various products. Kardome software enables the implementation of a new generation of voice user interface, operating reliably even in noisy and multi-speaker environments, such as vehicles, public buildings, restaurants and even at home.
About the Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv
The Alliance Innovation Lab Tel Aviv aims to advance the state-of-the-art mobility, with a main focus on vision sensors, cybersecurity, and data & AI. Its mission is to identify and test Israeli technologies that could be implemented in future cars and services offered by the Alliance member companies.
The Lab collaborates with the local innovation ecosystem through joint prototyping efforts. To date it has led more than 15 collaborative projects and POCs with Israeli start-ups. The Lab, located in Park Atidim TLV, builds on a unique 1600 m2 facility which provides startups with space to test technologies with real vehicles, as well as on a team of engineers permanently located in Israel.
Since February 2018, it has also operated under the new Technological Labs program of the Israeli Innovation Authority.
Contact:
Dani Cherkassky, CEO
Kardome Technology Ltd.
info@kardome.com