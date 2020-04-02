- New Karma Traction Inverter Uses Silicon Carbide Semiconductors (SiC) to Deliver High Efficiency and Performance Enhancement for Karma and Partnered Electric Vehicles - Flexible Architecture Design in 400V System Can Be Customized to Fit Various Vehicle Platforms Without Compromise - Also Available in 800V Power Level to Leverage Higher Voltage for Fast Charging - New Karma Inverter Compatible with Automotive, Aircraft, Train, Agriculture and Industrial Applications