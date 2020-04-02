IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, the Southern California-based high-tech incubator and creator of luxury electric vehicles, has entered the final stage of development for two new Silicon Carbide (SiC) Inverters to enhance electric mobility charging.
The new SiC traction inverters are engineered in-house by Karma's Powertrain Power Electronics team, in collaboration with the Power Electronic System Laboratory at University of Arkansas (PESLA). Engineered to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance, the SiC traction inverters will be used in both future Karma vehicles and company partners. This flexible architecture design in a 400V system can be customized to fit various vehicle platforms and is also available in 800V power levels to leverage higher voltage for fast charging. The new inverters will also be compatible with a variety of industries including automotive, aircraft, train, agriculture and industrial applications.
At a time when many competitors are still developing their SiC inverters, Karma's ready-for-market SiC traction inverters place the company at the forefront of this advanced technology. Prior to this, Karma also developed its own insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) based traction inverter that currently supports its 2020 Revero GT and GTS luxury electric vehicles.
The development of Karma's new SiC power inverters come at an important time for the company, who earlier this week announced their E-Flex Platform initiative, a series of highly versatile platforms that will offer new electric vehicle mobility solutions ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to 'every-day' driver vehicles, to high-performance supercars. The platform will allow manufacturers a fast-track into the electric vehicle market with greater speed and efficiency.
"Electrification represents a pivotal shift in the mobility industry, which is why Karma is focusing company efforts on our technology capabilities and solutions for our partners," said Karma Automotive CEO, Dr. Lance Zhou. "Our SiC inverters, coupled with our upcoming Karma E-Flex Platforms, are a testament to the revolutionary performance and efficiency we are proud to bring to the electric mobility industry."
About Karma
Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.