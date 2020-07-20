DETROIT, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has found a way to bring comfort and hope in the midst of a pandemic, thanks to technology partner SONIFI Health.
With visitor restrictions in place, Karmanos' cancer patients have had to go through appointments and treatments without loved ones at their side.
Karmanos put out a call on its social media channels and employee intranet for people to share a comforting note to let patients know they weren't alone.
The encouraging messages have been displayed to patients via a dedicated TV channel using their SONIFI Health platform.
"Having this tool to connect patients with the community around them is really powerful," said Kristine Kilbourne, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist at Karmanos. "We're excited to work with SONIFI Health in new ways to keep it going. We want our patients to always have that feeling of support and love from our entire Karmanos community."
"We've been inspired by Karmanos Cancer Institute's unwavering commitment to their patients," said Roy Kosuge, General Manager of SONIFI Health. "Our team is humbled to play a small part in Karmanos' holistic approach to care."
About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org.
About SONIFI Health
SONIFI Health delivers interactive technology solutions proven to improve patient engagement, health outcomes and hospital productivity. The system is delivered across multiple technology platforms including mobile devices, computers, digital displays and televisions to improve patient and family experience while increasing hospital operational efficiencies. As part of SONIFI Solutions Inc., the company supports more than 500 million end user experiences per year. Learn more at sonifihealth.com.