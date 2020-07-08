NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasada, a leading web traffic integrity solution and services provider, today announced the appointment of three new members to the company's advisory board, effective immediately. The company welcomes industry luminaries Benjamin Vaughn, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Hyatt, Sabrina Horn, author, thought leader and market strategist for the technology industry, and Arnold Blinn, recently Chief Architect at GoDaddy and now Chief Technology Officer at LegalShield. Each individual brings a wealth of experience and insight to the delivery and execution of Kasada's SaaS-based solution to address the ever-changing cybersecurity market.
"As online business has become the predominant and often the only viable channel, strategic digital transformation and surefire mastery of web traffic integrity is critical," said Kasada CEO Pascal Podvin. "Kasada is at the forefront of helping companies swiftly and continuously mitigate evolving malicious traffic and optimize digital assets to survive and thrive in this new reality. Each of our esteemed advisors brings valuable expertise to Kasada as we expand our suite of solutions and our customer support model."
Vaughn, with twenty years of experience in the information security and physical security fields, is an ardent advocate for information sharing and continued vigilance on advanced eCrime and foreign government threat actors in enterprise computing environments. "I am excited to participate on Kasada's advisory board. At Hyatt, we are using Kasada to protect everything from search and shop to room rate to guest confirmation pages, check in, check out, World of Hyatt account sign in, promotion sign in, and other pages as well," Vaughn said.
Horn, CEO of Horn Strategy, is an award-winning communications expert, with 30 years' experience advising tech industry executives on their market leadership strategy, and author of the upcoming book, Make It, Don't Fake It. She shared, "Kasada's next generation architecture and solution fulfills a void within the cybersecurity market. It is built from the ground up to scale and work within all digital environments."
Blinn, a respected technologist, brings more than 30 years of technical and product development experience with a number of industry stalwarts including Microsoft, GoDaddy, and now LegalShield. "Kasada's ability to address malicious attacks ensures that businesses protect their most critical assets and operate effectively in today's digitally-oriented economy. I look forward to engaging with Kasada's management team and helping navigate its continued growth," Blinn said.
Today's announcement builds upon Kasada's rapid expansion in the United States and its recent closing of its Series B investment round. Realizing significant growth in Q2 2020, Kasada has recently onboarded a number of recognized executives to key customer-focused and development positions, including Simone Archbold, customer support; Mike Romans, ANZ sales; Andrew Swett, channel sales; and David Turner, engineering.
About Kasada
Operating globally since 2015 and trusted by enterprises worldwide, Kasada gives internet control and safety back to human beings through its category-defining web traffic integrity solution. With Kasada, even the stealthiest cyber threats are foiled, from login to data scraping across web, mobile, and API channels. Scalable up to multi-billion-dollar companies, onboarding in just minutes, and designed to deliver clear ROI in multiple departments, Kasada's solution invisibly defends and enhances critical business assets while ensuring optimal online activity, with immediate and lasting web traffic security. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, San Francisco, and London. For more information, visit www.kasada.io.
