NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Kasamba gears up to ring its 20th anniversary, it's a celebration of not only the company's achievements but also the numerical synchronicity of its anniversary occurring this year, which is 2020. According to numerology, repeating numbers are a sign of universal intervention, not to mention the fact that it's 20 three times, which is the number that represents balance.
Over the last 20 years, Kasamba has grown and transitioned from a beginner in the world of online psychics to one of the largest premier online psychic service providers in the industry today. Millions trust their professionally accredited advisors and are happy to express their satisfaction, as the hundreds of testimonials quite literally speak for themselves.
So how did Kasamba become the leader in online psychics and spirituality? With a team of committed advisors, innovative free features, and loyal customers who enjoy quality service they can depend on. While speaking about Kasamba's rise to glory, GM, and Head of Consumer Business, Liran Shpitalnik, shared, "I'm excited to be a part of Kasamba's 20 years of success. Over the years, Kasamba has remained a major player in the industry, even throughout all the technological changes, and has always provided accessibility to our customers." Shpitalnik continued, "Kasamba will continue to grow as a leader in the S&R market. We will continue to walk the path to growth and success together with the millions of happy customers and the best experts in the industry that have been walking hand in hand with us for years."
While Kasamba hit the market in 2000, it wasn't until 2016 that the free app was released and served as a catalyst for Kasamba to enjoy great success with the introduction of innovative features including Mobile Chat, Messaging, Mobile Apps, Horoscopes, Native Chat, Spiritual Content, and an Advisor Certification program.
Moving Forward, there is a lot more that Kasamba plans to achieve, as far as overall user experience and Kasamba customer service; however, the main focus is on spiritual content and advisor certification programs.
Another that distinguishes Kasamba is the "best psychic match guarantee." Kasamba's commitment to helping users find the right psychic for their needs is of the utmost importance. The Kasamba app features a free three-minute badge on the right-hand side of each advisor's profile page that the client did not have a session with. Kasamba offers three free minutes with each new psychic advisor so our clients can find the best psychic match for them.
Kasamba is available to clients on desktop, iOS, and Android devices. This versatility is what sustains Kasamba's leadership in the industry.
