LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today announced the general availability of Kasten K10 v2.5. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, K10 provides enterprise operations teams with an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup and restore, disaster recovery, and mobility of Kubernetes applications. The new release incorporates Kasten's Cloud-Native Transformation Framework to enhance the automation and reliability of application and data migration in Kubernetes environments.
"Cloud-native is a critical part of the Kasten DNA, and we've developed the transformation framework to optimize the benefits of Kubernetes application backup and mobility at scale," said Gaurav Rishi, Head of Products, Kasten. "Our Kubernetes-native data management capabilities have created a new standard for data security, reliability, and performance in the backup and disaster recovery market. This has been instrumental in our customers' efforts to protect data and accelerate workload migration."
Traditional backup and disaster recovery solutions do not work in today's cloud-native environments resulting in scalability issues and data loss. Kasten K10's Cloud-Native Transformation Framework introduces new capabilities as part of its Application Transformation Engine that captures both underlying data and metadata for application backup and mobility in Kubernetes environments. These include parallel data transfers, lock-free algorithms, pluggable encryption and compression, advanced deduplication, and smaller fault domains that ensure backup efficiency and increased reliability for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
K10's new Data Transformation Engine also introduces additional metadata capabilities, such as intelligent resource transforms, that reduce the manual effort, complexity, and risk associated with migration of data, and workloads between Kubernetes environments. This critical capability simplifies backup and restore and disaster recovery, enabling enterprises with improved flexibility and adaptability by taking captured data and making it suitable for use in a different destination than where it originated.
"We initially started using Kasten K10 for backup and disaster recovery, but as its new capabilities for data migration were added, we've been able to apply it to successfully migrate hundreds of projects from not just OpenShift 3.11 to OpenShift 4.2 but also across storage systems," said Michael Courcy, Architecte DevOps, Sopra Steria. "K10's migration and intelligent transform capabilities delivered a powerful but simple, reliable and secure solution that matched our scalability needs as we made major updates to our infrastructure."
K10's application-centric approach and deep integrations with relational and NoSQL databases, Kubernetes distributions, and all clouds give IT teams the freedom of infrastructure choice without sacrificing operational simplicity. Policy-driven and extensible, K10 provides a native Kubernetes API and includes features such as full-spectrum consistency, database integrations, automatic application discovery, multi-cloud mobility, and a powerful web-based user interface.
For additional information on Kasten and K10 2.5, visit www.kasten.io/product.
About Kasten
Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.
Contact:
Dex Polizzi
Lumina Communications for Kasten
646-741-8358
Kasten@luminapr.com