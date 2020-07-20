LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kasten to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage and Disaster Recovery category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN as a top storage and disaster recovery solution provider, as we focus on helping enterprises implement strategies to manage the data of cloud native applications and address the challenges of Day 2 operations," said Niraj Tolia, CEO, Kasten. "The K10 platform provides unique capabilities for enterprise operations teams with an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup, restoration, disaster recovery, and application mobility. These capabilities have been instrumental in helping our partners extend their data protection offerings."
Kasten's K10 Enterprise Data Management platform is purpose-built for Kubernetes, and provides enterprise operations teams with easy-to-use, scalable and secure backup/restore, disaster recovery and Kubernetes application migration. It leverages automated application discovery, policy driven automation, and compliance monitoring by integrating relational and NoSQL databases, Kubernetes distributions, to public and private clouds.
"We are proud to be working with our partners to deliver an innovative enterprise data management platform (Backup, Disaster Recovery and Application Mobility) specificity targeted toward clients in the midst of digital transformation efforts toward a cloud native service delivery model," said Trevor Seim, Head of Sales. "The rapid growth of Kubernetes adoption is creating vast opportunities to create novel approaches to solve emerging challenges, like application portability and day 2 operations management. Kasten looks forward to continuing our work with our partners delivering capabilities to more customers worldwide."
"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."
About Kasten
Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
