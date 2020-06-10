LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today announced that it will present at the VeeamOn 2020 virtual event to be held June 17-18. Veeam and Kasten recently announced a strategic partnership to address the critical challenges facing Kubernetes-native backup, allowing enterprises to ensure business continuity and freedom of choice across their workloads.
WHO: Vaibhav Kamra, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kasten, alongside Veeam Global Technologist David Hill, will provide guidance to enterprises looking to leverage Kubernetes backup to protect their workloads as they implement a dynamic application deployment solution.
WHAT: VeeamOn is the leading conference for IT professionals interested in Cloud Data Strategy and management. In its 6th year, this 2-day event brings together thought leaders in backup and restore, data management and disaster recovery. In this joint session from Veeam and Kasten, IT professionals can elevate their data strategies by learning best practices when employing a backup solution for applications built in the Kubernetes environment.
WHERE: This VeeamOn Breakout session will take place virtually on the Veeam website.
WHEN: Kasten is offering two opportunities to catch the featured breakout session Kubernetes Backup: Veeam and Kasten Essential Best Practices, on both June 17, 12:30 PM ET and on June 18, 3:30 PM ET.
About Kasten
Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.
Kasten Media Contact:
Dex Polizzi
Lumina Communications for Kasten
646-741-8358
kasten@luminapr.com