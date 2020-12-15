NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

NJZ001-007-PAZ054-055-060>062-152300- /O.UPG.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1500Z-201217T1500Z/ /O.NEW.KPHI.WS.W.0001.201216T1500Z-201217T1500Z/ Sussex-Warren-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 318 AM EST Tue Dec 15 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday. The heavy snow could result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in southwest to northeast late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. The snow could become heavy at times late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$