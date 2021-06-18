SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kayal Pain & Spine Center has the most sophisticated diagnostic tools to pinpoint the source of your back pain or spinal problem and the most up-to-date treatments and therapies to manage and conquer whatever ails you. The compassionate team at Kayal Pain & Spine Center will be there for you every step of the way as they know most people feel anxious or scared when surgery is looming. But it's just as important for you to know that you will not find better spine doctors in Bergen County or beyond.
Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, FAAHKS, founder of Kayal Pain & Spine Center, has assembled an elite team of world-class surgeons and specialists with superior training and impeccable skills. Team members Steve M. Aydin, DO, and Aaron J. Greenberg, MD, are reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs.
Dr. Aydin is Chief of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management at Kayal Orthopaedic Center. He has taken an avid interest in interventional pain management and regenerative medicine and has published, lectured and taught on these topics on the national and international level.
Dr. Greenberg is board certified and Chief of Spine Service at Kayal Orthopaedic Center. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and returned to his native Texas for medical training, where he finished at the top of his class at Texas Tech University. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of orthopaedic conditions of the spine.
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
