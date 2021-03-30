BOSTON, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaymbu will be partnering with experts in diversity, equity, and culturally responsive teaching, like civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, to provide a virtual professional development opportunity for early childhood professionals on April 6th-8th.
It Starts With Us: Cultural Responsiveness in Early Education, will conclude April 8th with a fireside conversation with Ruby Bridges who will share her inspirational story of integrating public schools in New Orleans in 1960 at the age of six.
Ruby Bridges will be joined by other thought leaders in the early education field, like acclaimed author Jacqueline Woodson, Dr. Kristal Moore Clemons from the Children's Defense Fund, Ellen Galinsky the Chief Science Officer, Bezos Family Foundation, and thousands of educators to discuss diversity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness in early childhood.
"We have always had a commitment to improving educational equity by empowering early educators and removing barriers to meaningful partnerships with families," says Kin Lo, Founder and CEO of Kaymbu. "We're proud of the opportunity to deepen our commitment to our community of educators through partnering with leaders to host this event."
The event will provide training to early childhood educators who are supporting children in their understanding of complex topics, like identity, race, and difference. Workshops, discussions, panels, and presentations will explore how educators can support positive racial and cultural identity development, engage with families in equitable ways, create culturally responsive learning environments over the course of three days.
Anna Marrs, Vice President of Education for Kaymbu, notes that high-quality professional development opportunities tailored to the unique needs of educators who support young children are not always accessible for the early childhood community: "We're honored to be joined by this incredible group of industry experts and leaders and to have the opportunity to support our community of passionate, hard-working, and dedicated early childhood educators who continue to navigate the challenges of supporting children during this unique time."
Full details with the schedule, speakers, and programming for It Starts with Us: Cultural Responsiveness in Early Education, can be found on our website.
About Kaymbu
Founded in 2012, Kaymbu equips educators with the best assessment, instructional planning, family engagement, and professional development tools to drive positive outcomes for every child. In 2020, Kaymbu created Kaymbu360, which is a collection of high-quality tools and resources for early childhood educators. From strategies you can implement now, to opportunities to grow professionally and a community of fellow educators to support you, Kaymbu 360 will strengthen the quality of your practice and programs.
Media Contact
Madeline Reich, Kaymbu, +1 (857) 600-1540 Ext: 203, Madeline.reich@kaymbu.com
SOURCE Kaymbu