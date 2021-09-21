ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaztronix, LLC, an Arlington, VA-based consulting services organization, on 09/16/2021, was awarded as an Outstanding Small Business Award Recipient by Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), the Bethesda, MD-based global security and aerospace Fortune 500 Company. Kaztronix was 1 of 4 businesses to this honor, drawing from a pool of thousands of suppliers.
"The Kaztronix contracts and management teams have shown their commitment to on-time delivery and customer service through their early responses to RFPs, general communication, and data calls," said Rick Smith, Lockheed Martin vice president of global supply chain management.
"With the help of these Kaztronix employees, Lockheed Martin has been able to meet milestones at accelerated speed," Smith continued.
Account Executive Jenna Lodato leads the Kaztronix delivery team. "Lockheed oversees the Federal Government's COOLR II initiative; the Kaztronix partnership delivers strategic engineering services in the areas of DevOps, satellite communications and systems engineering. Within a matter of months, we ramped up both in terms of headcount on the project, as well as the speed of deliverables."
"It was an accelerated process," said Kaztronix President Michael Kasmir. "COOLR II requires government-cleared Agile expertise. The combined skillset is scarce, but we have significant experience supporting similar initiatives. As a result, we have a deep, but focused niche of innovative, service-oriented personnel. The success with Lockheed Martin is an example of how effectively the right people can accelerate milestones."
Kaztronix, LLC provides technical and scientific solutions to prime and government agencies, regulated scientific organizations and large media and telecommunications corporations. Kaztronix manages and develops sophisticated technology transformations for its clients by continuously automating processes and improving operating efficiencies.
Since its inception in 2002, Kaztronix has grown from 2 to 170 employees and continues to provide innovative and cost-saving solutions within the public and private sector.
For more information please contact HR@kaztronix.com 703-356-5440
Media Contact
HR, Kaztronix, +1 (703) 356-5440, HR@kaztronix.com
SOURCE Kaztronix