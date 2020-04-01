MELVILLE, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Kazuto Ogawa as President and CEO of Canon U.S.A. Inc., effective April 1, 2020, along with other senior executive promotions.
Mr. Ogawa has almost 40 years of experience with Canon since beginning his career with Canon Inc. in 1981. From 1995-2005, he held positions with Canon Singapore, Canon Hong Kong and Canon China before returning to Canon Singapore as president and CEO. In 2008, Mr. Ogawa was named president and CEO of Canon Canada. He became an executive officer of Canon Inc. in 2011 and was appointed executive vice president of Canon China in 2014. He was elected as a managing executive officer of Canon Inc. in 2016.
"It is a great honor to take on this role as the new president and chief executive officer of Canon U.S.A., Inc., especially during a time of uncertainty when COVID-19 is impacting the global marketplace," said Mr. Ogawa. "In this pivotal moment, our employees, customers, channel partners and other stakeholders remain our top priority and we all need to work together to navigate through this challenging time."
Mr. Ogawa's new role as President & CEO will be complemented with other senior executive appointments at Canon U.S.A. Inc., on which he remarked: "I'm pleased to acknowledge the well-deserved promotions of my esteemed colleagues. This leadership team exemplifies Canon's dedication to growth and innovation and commitment to our values."
The additional Canon executive appointments include:
- Tatsuro Kano has been promoted from senior vice president and general manager of Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. to executive vice president of the Imaging Technologies and Communications Group.
- Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Business Imaging Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has been promoted from vice chairman to chairman and chief executive officer of Canon Solutions America. He has added these titles in addition to retaining his role at Business Imaging Communications Group.
- Katsuhiko Matsufuji has been promoted to the role of vice president and general manager of Marketing, Business Imaging Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Mr. Matsufuji is returning to the U.S.A. from Canon Inc. in Tokyo and is replacing Hiro Imamura, who is assuming a role with Canon Europe Inc.
