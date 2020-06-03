HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) is extending its Petro-SIM® simulation capabilities through its partnership with OLI Systems, the leader in electrolyte thermodynamics and physical property modeling. The combined software solution will provide the ability to create a system-wide electrolyte digital twin of entire assets. The digital twin will provide real-time prediction of corrosion, scaling, and fouling for upstream oil and gas producers, oil refiners and petrochemical plants, enabling operators to enhance asset safety, reliability and profitability.
According to NACE, the worldwide corrosion authority, corrosion has caused the upstream offshore production and refining industries USD 65 billion/year in financial loss. They recommend that operators implement a corrosion management system, which can reduce the cost of corrosive damage by 15-35%. Incorporating a rigorous, asset-wide predictive digital twin is vital for achieving these reductions.
The integration of the OLI Alliance Engine v10 with Petro-SIM v7.1 will allow engineers to simulate entire seawater containing systems where corrosion and scaling commonly occur. The asset-wide electrolyte digital twin will predict the formation of solids that cause fouling in heat exchangers, scaling in process lines, and corrosion problems throughout process units.
"We are excited to launch Petro-SIM 7.1 integrated with the OLI Alliance Engine," said Russell Byfield, KBC Global Simulation Business Leader. "The tools that engineers often use in energy, petroleum, and chemical facilities lack the capability to reliably determine corrosion, scaling or fouling issues, in real-time, on an ongoing basis. Operators are unaware of the extent of the problem until it is too late. This partnership will help our customers to accurately see the issues throughout the plant, delivering both top- and bottom-line benefits."
"OLI Systems prides itself on delivering solutions that address some of the most complex electrolyte chemistry challenges in the process industries," said Vineeth Ram, Chief Revenue Officer of OLI Systems Inc. "The integration of the OLI Alliance Engine with Petro-SIM will allow our clients to increase operational efficiency, sustainability and engineering productivity with rigorous and accurate model predictions across their entire process."
Petro-SIM 7.1 with the OLI Alliance Engine is now available. To find out more, please contact your local KBC (info@kbc.global) or OLI sales representative at sales@olisystems.com. Alternatively, you can contact your local Yokogawa sales representative.
About Petro-SIM
Petro-SIM is a best-in-class process simulator that brings together data and science through a digital framework that is both scalable and readily accessible to give people the ability to solve the right problems in real time without abandoning the fidelity and accuracy of the solution. It gives users the ability to create models that reflect a continuously changing reality so they can troubleshoot today's problems and optimize for tomorrow. With Petro-SIM 7 we invite you to Embrace the Science, Empower your People, and Enter Digital.
About KBC
KBC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.
About OLI Systems
OLI Systems is a global leader in the modeling and simulation of electrolyte and water chemistry applications in industrial markets including oil and gas, chemicals, water treatment, metals and mining, nuclear energy, and utilities. OLI's comprehensive software and solutions enable over 500 industrial and government organizations around the world to increase operational efficiency and sustainability while mitigating risk. With core competencies in electrolyte thermodynamics, process simulation, electrochemical corrosion and scaling simulation, OLI has developed the framework and the parameters that make it possible to accurately predict the behavior of virtually any combination of chemicals in electrolyte solutions. OLI Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ USA. For more information, please visit www.olisystems.com.
Editorial contact:
Duncan Micklem
info@kbc.global
+1 281 293 8200