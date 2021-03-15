AUSTIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KBMax, a CPQ solution for manufacturers, today announced that it has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its partnership with Xenith for outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration and Technology.
The partnership has enabled Xenith, a leading innovator in football equipment, to digitally sell via a visual product configurator on their website. They can now deliver an interactive eCommerce experience for both sales reps and customers who are buying customized protective gear. Their new team site empowers NFL, divisional, high school and youth football coaches to see, design, and buy their helmets.
Both KBMax and Xenith will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available here.
About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards
The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.
About the National Association of Manufacturers
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.
The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.
