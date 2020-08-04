GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBX Logistics, an independent Koch Industries company, today announced their partnership with Transflo (the largest supplier of POD solutions in the transportation industry today) to expand their electronic Bill of Lading (eBOL) and electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) solutions. This strategic collaboration will deliver digitized end-to-end automated document workflow solutions between KBX Logistics and their partners including drivers, carriers, shippers, and receivers.
Designed with the help of Transflo's Customer Advisory Board and several major Koch companies, these new electronic BOL & POD solutions provide multiple ways for shippers affiliated with KBX Logistics to provide necessary documents to drivers, including allowing documents to be uploaded electronically and enabling document scanning through the Transflo Mobile+ app, which currently has over 1.6 million users.
For Georgia-Pacific, a major Koch company with extensive operations nationwide, this new solution has proven to be highly successful. With few process changes, Georgia-Pacific will now be able to quickly and efficiently move from a nearly 100 percent manual bills of lading process to the new KBX electronic bill of lading solution for transactions and storage.
"This KBX Logistics solution allows the entire supply chain to move to a completely touch-free, electronically stored Bill of Lading that achieves greater efficiency and safety, accessibility, storage, and compliance needs – all while reducing operational costs for everyone involved," said Ron Traub, senior director of manufacturing logistics at Georgia Pacific. "This solution is a critical upgrade to Georgia-Pacific's current manual application, especially in the current environment with COVID-19 where we try to limit interactions between personnel along all aspects of the shipping cycle."
The majority of KBX Logistics carrier partners already use Transflo tools and will have immediate access to these new paperless solutions. Plus, the new eBOL & ePOD solutions can be integrated with those not currently on the Transflo platform.
KBX shippers, carriers and receivers will have exclusive access which will allow each user to electronically sign and view shipping documents from their own device. This real-time access to forms with date and time stamped entries will promote further administrative efficiencies. Furthermore, documents will be indexed and stored within the Transflo document cloud and can be accessed by any of the respective parties associated with the given shipment, allowing all parties access to the documents. Users can organize paperwork digitally at any point of the load lifecycle which increases efficiencies, enhances workflows, and improves safety and compliance to COVID-19 guidance.
"We are excited to partner with Transflo, the clear innovation leader in visibility and communications between freight brokers, carriers, drivers, and shippers. Our solution is safe, efficient, and is driving efficiencies well beyond the shipping and receiving dock," said President of KBX Logistics, Paul Snider. "Together with Transflo, we will be able to accelerate the adoption of this touch-free application across the industry."
CEO and President of Transflo, Frank Adelman, said, "We are thrilled to partner with a world class organization like KBX Logistics and Koch Industries to leverage one of the strongest digital platforms in the transportation supply chain. This partnership is a significant step in driving additional efficiencies and safety-conscience solutions to the market today."
The Transflo Mobile+ suite of solutions also includes document scanning, freight visibility, truck navigation, plus image optimization and digital workflow management tools. It also incorporates telematics and the Transflo T-Series ELD, which is connected to both the vehicle and Transflo Mobile+ on driver's mobile devices.
For more information about Transflo's full ecosystem of products and solutions, please contact us at sales@transflo.com or call 866-220-8267.
About KBX
KBX Logistics is the transportation arm for Koch Industries and an independent Koch company. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $110 billion, according to Forbes. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control systems; electronics, software and data analytics; minerals; glass; automotive components; ranching; commodity trading; and investments. With a presence in 70 countries, Koch companies employ nearly 130,000 people worldwide, with about 65,000 of those in the United States. From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,300 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service.
For more information on KBX Logistics, visit www.kbxlogistics.com. For more information on Koch Industries, visit www.KOCHind.com.
About Transflo
Transflo® by Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo's mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, shippers and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite and digital platforms to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software that connects the entire supply chain. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.