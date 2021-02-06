DENVER, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electronics innovator KCC Scientific launches the new Mercury 500 Voltage and Frequency Converter, supporting precision electronic equipment up to 500 watts. The Mercury family of converters are capable of converting, reconditioning and regulating the local power grid in any country.
"The KCC Professional Series precision voltage and frequency converters have selectable output frequency of 50.0000Hz or 60.0000Hz as well as selectable output voltage of 115V or 230V AC," says Ken Reindel, president of KCC Scientific.
The compact, lightweight Mercury line incorporates features such as separate EU and US power outlets, power monitor display, and a wide base ideal for component stacking. "The series is ideal for laboratory precision measurement and testing equipment up to 500 watts. It works equally well in the US, EU, UK, Australia, Japan and other worldwide locations." "Audiophiles experience turntable speed precision with distortion-free sound and minimized ground loops," adds Reindel. "The benefits apply to both vintage and contemporary audio equipment."
KCC Scientific is known for precision power sources, enabling electronic devices from all countries to be powered from any outlet worldwide. "This technology is critical for anyone using equipment with non-domestic power requirements," says Teri Reindel, KCC Scientific executive team member. "Even for domestic equipment, delivering pure sine power isolated from frequency drift and mains power line noise makes a discernable difference in power quality. Because the output is precision, regulated (both voltage and frequency), and isolated, it is immune from today's ever-increasing mains
power line aberrations."
About KCC Scientific
KCC Scientific provides voltage and frequency converters capable of powering valued electronic devices up to 1000 watts. Economical, high-precision These KCC clean-power converters are designed to match the voltage, frequency, and wattage requirements of devices to the local mains powerline anywhere in the world. Using these products, an electronic device is powered exactly as it was originally designed to be, with no compromises, regardless of the quality of the local power grid. KCC Scientific converters are precision-engineered, conservatively rated and well-protected from overloads. All KCC Scientific products are confidently backed with a two-year warranty.
More information at http://www.kccscientific.com.
