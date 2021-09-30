SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KCD PR, an integrated communications agency for the financial services, fintech and technology industries, today announced its role as a founding member and exclusive PR agency of record for FinTech Connector – a member-driven, innovation, collaboration and investment platform focused on cultivating relationships between finance and business enablers and fintech innovators for global impact.
As a founding member, the agency will extend its 10 plus years of expertise in serving the fintech sector to support platform members as they seek public relations, strategic communications and marketing resources. Additionally, KCD PR will serve as the official agency of record to support the mission, values and growth story of the global membership network.
"We are excited to connect with some of the most innovative fintech companies from across the globe," stated Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR. "We look forward to leveraging our deep expertise to provide strategic communications capabilities and help a wide range of fintech companies navigate critical business decisions at all stages of growth – from creating launch communications campaigns for startups to partnering with established brands to craft and execute their strategic vision to an expanding marketplace."
Established in 2017, FinTech Connector Founder Angel Lorente envisioned building an exclusive member platform for innovators and enablers to connect, share ideas, learn from each other, and help drive forward the global opportunity existing within fintech innovation.
"I am confident KCD PR will enable FinTech Connector to cement our place as the premier resource for connecting, collaborating and creating innovation within the fintech ecosystem," said Lorente. "Together we will strengthen the voices of innovators and enablers as our professional network evolves into a truly borderless & exclusive community driven by a common purpose – innovative financial services. With KCD PR's expertise as a nationally ranked agency, we will elevate inspiring stories resulting from the promising innovations that arise as products and services of our worldwide presence."
About FinTech Connector
FinTech Connector is a technology-driven member marketplace where professionals, entrepreneurs, organizations, and capital providers connect to collaborate on and create the next generation of financial services innovation. For more information on FinTech Connector, please visit https://www.fintechconnector.com/
About KCD PR
The KCD PR team leverages its deep financial and technology industry knowledge to develop and implement integrated communications campaigns that drive bottom-line results. Since 2009, KCD PR has cultivated a diverse client list from fast-moving technology startups to well-established Fortune 500 brands. The agency offers a full-service suite of communications services such as media relations, executive visibility and thought leadership, content marketing and digital campaign management. Details on KCD PR's services are available at http://www.kcdpr.com/capabilities/kcd-pr-agency-services/
