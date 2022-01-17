ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KeaWorld LLC announced today a rebrand of its international flagship brand, KeaBabies. The brand introduced a new visual identity, mission, and set of core values that fittingly reflect its purpose to simplify parents' lives.
"Our mission is to inspire parents to cherish every bonding moment while nurturing their child's full potential," said Ivan Ong, Chief Executive Officer of KeaBabies. The rebrand further affirmed KeaBabies' deep commitment to champion the joy of parenthood.
The new visual identity features a clean, authentic and cheerful look across all of the brand assets, digital included. A touch of KeaGreen, the brand's soft and gentle color, enhances the overall airy look of the brand's latest visuals. KeaBabies' logo and typography also reflected these changes. The logo itself was inspired by the Kea, the world's only Alpine Parrot that embodies a sense of intelligence and adventure.
"Through this rebrand, we hope to enhance the journey of our customers and create a better brand experience for them," said Jane Neo, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, KeaBabies. The self-funded brand also introduced its four core values: Commitment to Quality, Baby-safe, Customers First, and Better Together.
Coinciding with the rebrand, KeaBabies launched a freshly revamped website, keababies.com. "Time is a precious resource, especially for new parents. Now, more than ever, customers can easily find what they need and enjoy value-added benefits when spending time on our site," Jane said.
The revamped website offers customers the convenience of streamlined categories, such as "Gear", "Feed", "Sleep" and "Bath". These categories are based on functions, making it simple for the customers to find their baby and maternity needs. "It is seamless and easy to navigate. We want to help parents create more wonderful moments with their loved ones," Jane said. Mainly serving the U.S. market and Canada, the brand always places customers at the heart of their operation and intently listens to them.
Upon landing on keababies.com, customers will instantly feel connected to the authentic KeaBabies' experience. The friendly doodles that depict KeaBabies' signature characters set a welcoming and adventurous tone from the start. The site boasts an endless array of parenthood resources – from practical blog posts by seasoned parents to articles written by pediatricians and certified consultants; from interactive educational games to downloadable maternity checklists. "KeaBabies is here to walk the journey with our customers. We connect parents all over the world through KeaCommunity, and provide resources and quality products at their fingertips," Jane added.
KeaBabies has significantly reduced its use of plastics over the years. It has improved its packaging design and switched to packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The relatively young brand has continued to thrive throughout the pandemic, touching the lives of over 3 million customers thus far. Moving forward, they are set to continue their sustainability efforts and support parents in raising a healthy and happy next generation. "We are excited to help simplify the lives of more parents worldwide. We are building a trusted baby and maternity ecosystem, one step at a time," says Ivan Ong, Chief Executive Officer of KeaBabies.
About KeaBabies
KeaBabies, under KeaWorld LLC, is a global baby and maternity brand that strives to inspire modern parents to build strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together. It is known for its award-winning, affordable quality products that are safe and comforting for babies such as Baby Wraps, Diaper Backpacks, Organic Bandana Bibs, Organic Nursing Pads, and Toddler Pillows.
KeaWorld has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). In 2020, the company obtained the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) and Organic Content Standards (OCS) certification, an internationally recognized organic textile standard. KeaWorld is continuously working to promote sustainability practices across the company, its brands, and its products.
