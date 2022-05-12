Keel Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
NAPLES, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Keel Real Estate, a company that continuously strives to deliver top-quality service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Keel was founded by Ryan Swearingen, who has facilitated $35 million in sales since beginning his career in 2016. Swearingen takes an interpersonal approach to real estate, informed by a decade as a psychologist in private practice in New York City. Keel Real Estate is a service-focused lifestyle brand serving Southwest Florida. The Keel team balances hard work with innovative play to connect clients to their greatest ambitions with expert finesse.
"I know how to get my clients every advantage in this competitive market," Swearingen said. "At Keel Real Estate, we'll take that same strategy to listen and lead our clients to success. By getting to know our clients on a personal level, we can accurately manifest their dreams."
Partnering with Side will ensure Keel Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Keel Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Keel Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I've partnered with Side because I expect Keel's services to be nothing short of perfect," Swearingen continued. "Side offers the Keel Real Estate team next-level marketing, tech, administrative, and legal support so we can commit 100% of our time to our clients without sacrificing the other ends of the business."
About Keel Real Estate
Keel Real Estate is not your average real estate company. It's a lifestyle brand dedicated to helping clients live their lives to the fullest. As students of real estate, Keel agents are informed by the latest industry happenings and continuously strive to deliver top-quality service. Clients get a dynamic combination of expert market analysis and friendlike reliability that creates a smooth, steady journey. Keel Real Estate is headquartered in Naples, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.keelrealestate.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
