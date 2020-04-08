SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeleg is pleased to announce the public launch and offer of free access to its AI-powered, self-help immigration legal tool in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Every year, millions of people apply for legal permanent resident status, apply for naturalization to become U.S. citizens, or petition relatives to permanently immigrate to the United States of America. In addition to filing fees, the process can be quite expensive and complex. Through the help of Keeleg's cloud-based, AI web application - dubbed Cato - users get qualified and prepare their own immigration applications or get connected to the best immigration attorneys around them.
Cato is a tool that combines artificial intelligence and the knowledge of award-winning attorneys to provide assistance for users with their immigration applications or search for the best immigration attorneys in their area. Cato's knowledge currently covers hundreds of different immigration case scenarios, and new skills are being developed and added to cover other specialties and use cases.
"After years spent in the industry, we noticed that something was broken and that there was and is a lack of access to legal knowledge and protection for all that need it. By leveraging cutting-edge technology like machine learning, natural language processing, natural language understanding, and natural language generation to power Cato, we aim to bridge this gap between supply and demand and make access to legal help and knowledge, easy, affordable, reliable, and time-saving for all," said Anthony Remo Luna, CEO, and Co-founder of Keeleg.
As a continuation of our mission to make legal access easy and to foster our commitment to people that seek legal knowledge, the company will be releasing a suite of other legal products dedicated to Chapter 7 individual bankruptcy filings and Wills and Trusts by Summer 2020. Users can sign up to get access to its early access program to try and prepare their applications for free.
Keeleg is dedicated to leveraging technology to make legal knowledge and help easy and available to everyone. The San Francisco-based company includes award-winning attorneys with over 30 years of experience in the private practice of law, software engineers, and tech enthusiasts and has created a new platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer affordable, reliable and time-saving legal solutions.
