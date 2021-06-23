OTTAWA, Ontario, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a year where service standards took a back-seat to the health and safety of customers and employees, businesses had no choice but to find new ways of engaging and building personal connection with those they serve. Through it all, Canadian businesses continued to perform exceedingly well on the international stage. For a second year in a row, Canada comes in on top, tied for first place in the Smile category, one of three areas of focus in the annual study comparing customer service standards across 25 different countries.
Intouch Insight, a leading Canadian mystery shopping and Customer Experience Management software company, contributed its North American data for this year's edition of the Smiling Report. "Despite everything that has happened this year, we were committed to ensuring Canada was represented in the 2021 study," says Andrée-Anne Chailler, VP of Operations at Intouch Insight. "Continuing to measure and set benchmarks for world-class customer experience is critical for businesses, maybe more now than ever, as the battle for customer loyalty wages on."
Key findings of the study:
- Smiling: Russian Federation, Canada (96%), Lithuania, Latvia (95 %) and Czech Republic (93%) had the highest Smiling scores, followed by Poland with 92%.
- Greeting: Russian Federation and Hungary attained the highest score with 95% Greeting, followed by Czech Republic with 94%, while North America was the best performing continent overall, with 87%.
- Add-on Sales: Russian Federation scored 73%, Denmark 73%, followed by Puerto Rico 70 % and Spain with 69 % and Hungary with 65%. Canada took 3rd place for most improved in this category, with scores up 15% to 52%.
About the study
In collaboration with its participating global company partners, the MSPA Europe/Africa has released the 2021 Smiling Report in cooperation with Better Business World Wide, the 17th year the report has been published. The report analyzes customer service data from evaluations conducted across a whole spectrum of industries. All information is gathered by mystery shoppers from professional mystery shopping companies that are members of MSPA, the trade organization for mystery shopping professionals. The 2021 report provides a summary of over 500,000 reports from 25 countries during 2020.
About Intouch Insight
Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCX®, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.
