NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KeepSolid, the internet security company behind the popular VPN Unlimited software suite, has launched DNS Firewall, a new way of protecting its customers' privacy and security. The tool functions as a safety barrier in the cloud, preventing data from known malicious websites from reaching the user's device.
DNS-based malware presents one of the most dangerous forms of cyber threat, used to steal online identities. According to a global 2020 DNS Security survey, 79% of survey respondents had been targeted by a DNS attack during the last year. DNS Firewall is created to safeguard users from such attacks by detecting and blocking malicious websites.
The idea of DNS Firewall is simple: it analyzes DNS resolution requests from the user's device and blocks the known harmful websites from serving any unwanted content, from malware to annoying popups and phishing webpages. This way, the sensitive data and privacy of users always remain protected.
Currently, the database of malicious Internet locations used by DNS Firewall lists hundreds of thousands of addresses and is growing by several thousand lines every day. In order to achieve bulletproof real-time protection, a team of experts curates the database, which is divided into several categories to allow for advanced customization:
- Adult content
- Downloads and file hosting
- Drugs and alcohol
- Fake news
- Gambling
- Games
- Malware and ads
- Marketplaces and shopping
- Social media
In addition to that, the user can create their own custom DNS blocklists for the most fine-tuned protection.
DNS Firewall is available on the following platforms: iOS, MacOS, Android, Windows. DNS Firewall was previously available as a part of VPN Unlimited suite, but now the users can download it as a standalone app.
About KeepSolid
KeepSolid is an international product development company headquartered in New York, USA. It offers a wide range of solutions and services, from improved productivity to data protection and internet security, for both individual and corporate clients. The company was founded in 2013 and currently employs 100 people across two offices in the US and Ukraine. Some of the most popular products developed by KeepSolid include VPN Unlimited, KeepSolid SmartDNS, Passwarden, and others. The company's software is used by more than 25 million customers across the world.
