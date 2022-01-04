DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation ("Odyssey") announced today that Keith A. Hancock has been named Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey, effective immediately. Mr. Hancock most recently served as President, Multimodal Solutions & Corporate Development for the company.
Robert H. Shellman, Founder and former President & CEO has been appointed Chairman of the Board and will assist the Board with the long-term strategy of the company. Admiral Edward M. Straw (Ret.), former Chairman of the Board, will continue to serve on the Board as its Independent Lead Director. Cosmo J. Alberico was also promoted to President & COO, reporting to Mr. Hancock.
Odyssey is a global leader in providing high-value logistics services and technology solutions to support diverse customer supply-chain requirements with best-in-class multi-modal transportation solutions. Since its inception in 2003, the company has grown by building synergistic business segments that serve specialty end-markets in which technical expertise, a strong track record, and strategic assets create strong barriers to entry. Odyssey is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1987.
Mr. Hancock joined Odyssey in 2010 through the acquisition of Capital Transportation Solutions ("CTS") and served as President & CEO of CTS prior to assuming additional responsibilities on the corporate executive team of Odyssey. He was instrumental in Odyssey's acquisition of AFF Global in 2018 and served as the first Division president for the company, consolidating several business segments that specialized in freight forwarding services and solutions. Mr. Hancock has also been responsible for Corporate Strategy & Development and has been instrumental in several acquisitions that have been highly accretive to the company.
"As we emerge from the pandemic with demand at all-time highs across our business segments, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO, and I have the utmost confidence in Keith to continue to drive Odyssey to new heights." Mr. Shellman said. Brian Higgins, a Partner of TJC and member of the Board, added, "Keith has demonstrated a keen ability to drive organic growth and add to Odyssey's global footprint through targeted acquisitions. We appreciate all of Bob Shellman's efforts to bring Odyssey to this stage of growth and share his excitement about the company's future under Keith's leadership."
Mr. Hancock stated "I am incredibly honored to assume the role of CEO for Odyssey, following in the footsteps of our founder Bob Shellman. I want to thank the Board for its confidence in our leadership team and myself to identify and execute on opportunities to provide effective solutions for our customers' logistics needs. I am particularly pleased that Cosmo Alberico has been promoted to President of Odyssey and I look forward to working with him and our talented employees worldwide."
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation
Odyssey is a global logistics solutions provider with a freight network exceeding $3B globally. Odyssey improves its customers' supply chain performance through a proprietary, predictive global technology platform, an international network of logistics engineering experts and specialized processes that drive quality, safety and sustainability. Its Door-To-Done® approach to complex global logistics helps ensure products are delivered through a safe, secure and environmentally responsible system under the Cloverleaf ESG initiative. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company, Odyssey offers a broad portfolio of services including intermodal, over-the-road trucking, warehousing, global forwarding, managed services and consulting. Serving multifaceted, intricate logistics needs, Odyssey operates in high-barrier-to-entry markets with specialized transportation services that include bulk truck, ISO tank, railcar and tanker and others. Additionally, Odyssey prioritizes giving back to its communities by supporting various organizations, including Project Outreach and Junior Achievement®. For more information on Odyssey, visit https://www.odysseylogistics.com.
The Jordan Company
The Jordan Company ("TJC"), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1987 and a 39-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Consumer & Healthcare; Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utility; and Supply Chain & Logistics. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago and Stamford. For more information, please visit http://www.thejordancompany.com.
