AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, has expanded its sales leadership team through two new hires. Matthew MacMinn joins KELL as the Director of Education Sales, and Tyler Johnson is the new Director of Strategic Alliances. The expanded leadership team is focused on supporting nonprofit and education organizations in their technology transformations.
"The need to upgrade technology has reached a critical state for many organizations across the globe as they adapt to changing needs in the current environment. This may be even more the case for those in the education and nonprofit space," said Sandra Jensen, KELL Partners Founder and CEO. "By expanding our sales leadership team, we are better positioned to support these organizations as they make the critical technology decisions for their future."
MacMinn joins KELL after five years with Blackbaud, where he was a senior account executive in professional services. He has guided many different organizations through their digital transformation initiatives. His expertise in strategic planning, institutional knowledge, and complex solutioning are key to this consultative guidance. He will assist KELL's education clients to navigate and accelerate the implementation of Salesforce Education Cloud and beyond by providing a clear strategic vision based on their goals.
As the Strategic Alliances team leader, Johnson will ensure alignment with Salesforce and other partners to offer best-in-class solutions for KELL's clients. He joins KELL after seven years at Classy, where he recently led the Channel Sales Team. He brings extensive Salesforce experience, having started his career at Cloud Sherpas, a Premier Salesforce Consulting Partners that Accenture later acquired. In addition, he managed the long-standing and storied partnership between Classy and Salesforce when Classy was awarded ISV Partner of the Year (2019).
About KELL Partners
KELL Partners is a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and educational institutions. KELL Partners has helped more than 1,500 organizations implement and train on the Salesforce platform. With services ranging from KELL360™, Marketing Cloud implementation, application development, data migration, system integration, and ongoing managed services, KELL Partners provides the expertise to set up and configure Salesforce, along with the hands-on training, guidance, ongoing support and consulting nonprofits need to ensure success.
Media Contact
BONNIE CAVER, Reputation Lighthouse, +1 (512) 832-8588, bonnie@replighthouse.com
SOURCE KELL Partners