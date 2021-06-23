AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping Luminate CRM (LCRM) customers prepare for transition as Blackbaud has announced a June 2022 end of life for the product. Given that all LCRM data and functionality will be unavailable at this time, organizations that have not already begun their migration to a new donor management system face difficult choices as they scope and plan their new system.
KELL has created a program that supports LCRM customers through this transition with migration to a new CRM, Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud, and safely navigates around the rapidly approaching end-of-life date. KELL offers two program options that work for the needs of LCRM clients to help them get up and running quickly with reduced risk of data or operational loss. In addition, KELL's migration strategies include project templates and standardized implementation and contingency plans to help these organizations manage the transition.
"The end of life for Luminate CRM is a hardship for the customers that rely upon it, especially as they are being forced off the platform and have only a year to find and fully implement an alternative solution," said Sandra Jensen, KELL Partners CEO. "Our program is created to help alleviate the stress around the transition by guiding these customers through a series of 'safe waters' migration strategies."
For a complete outline for LCRM's end of life and the impact this has on organizations, read our four-part blog series - Luminate CRM End of Life.
About KELL Partners
KELL Partners is a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and educational institutions. KELL Partners has guided more than 1,500 clients with their digital transformation journey on the Salesforce platform. In addition, KELL has worked with more than 400 clients in developing or displacing Luminate CRM (formerly Common Ground). With services ranging from KELL360™, Marketing Cloud implementation, application development, data migration, system integration, and ongoing managed services, KELL Partners provides the expertise to set up and configure Salesforce, along with the hands-on training, guidance, ongoing support and consulting nonprofits need to ensure success.
