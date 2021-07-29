AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KELL Partners, a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and higher education, is helping nonprofits expand their relationships with supporters through its expanded service to provide implementations of Salesforce.org's newest product, Marketing Cloud for Nonprofits (M4NGO).
"KELL was hand-selected to be one of the first launch partners for M4NGO implementations," said Sandra Jensen, KELL Partners CEO. "We take great pride in this selection both as a partner with Salesforce and for this recognition of the breadth of expertise we bring to nonprofits.
M4NGO, which runs off the Marketing Cloud platform, is designed specifically for nonprofits and allows organizations to create stronger digital engagements. KELL has extensive experience with the Marketing Cloud platform, having completed more than 245 implementations specifically for nonprofit clients. KELL also has successfully completed more than 700 Salesforce.org Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) implementations totaling more than 87,000 hours.
As part of the engagement, KELL will assist nonprofit clients through a discovery phase to configure M4NGO to build clients up for success. Through personalized experiences, connections can be made no matter where a supporter is in their relationship with the nonprofit, all while driving continuous engagement. M4NGO paired with NPSP provides a perfect combo for organizations looking to maximize constituent engagement to grow their supporter base.
"No matter the technology implementation, the ultimate goal of nonprofits is to expand their missions," said Jensen. "We are always working to support our clients to implement the best options quickly and efficiently so they can stay focused on what matters. M4NGO is another tool that allows our clients to build better relationships with the supporters of their organizations and their missions."
For a complete outline for KELL's M4NGO package, contact the KELL Sales Team.
About KELL Partners
KELL Partners is a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for nonprofits and educational institutions. KELL Partners has guided more than 1,500 clients with their digital transformation journey on the Salesforce platform. In addition, KELL has worked with more than 400 clients in developing or displacing Luminate CRM (formerly Common Ground). With services ranging from KELL360™, Marketing Cloud implementation, application development, data migration, system integration, and ongoing managed services, KELL Partners provides the expertise to set up and configure Salesforce, along with the hands-on training, guidance, ongoing support and consulting nonprofits need to ensure success.
Media Contact
BONNIE CAVER, Reputation Lighthouse, +1 (512) 832-8588, bonnie@replighthouse.com
SOURCE KELL Partners