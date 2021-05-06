ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bricz, a leading supply chain solutions provider, is excited to announce the addition of Kelly Breitenbecher to its advisory board. Effective May 2021, Kelly will focus on assisting Bricz in their journey to create customer-centric distribution capabilities for retailers and third-party logistics providers. In her role, she will assist with the technology roadmap, sales, and general product launch for the proprietary Bricz technology for middle-mile supply chain efficiencies. The Bricz technology will assist retailers with predictive inventory placement in a dynamic network using AI and machine learning.
Kelly brings with her extensive Information technology, e-commerce supply chain, and merchandising experience including COO/CIO and Digital in the appliance and furniture industries, CIO at Petco, SVP of Supply Chain at Circuit City, and various Inventory Management, Merchandising and Supply Chain transformation roles at Best Buy, Federated Department Stores and Payless Shoes.
"Kelly brings us tremendous experience and value to help us connect the silos across merchandising, supply chain, technology, omni-channel commerce and finance. We're blessed to have the right people to guide us in this journey," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Bricz.
"I'm excited to support Bricz on their advisory board. Supply Chain and IT are a critical part of any company's success. Bricz is positioning itself in both the consulting and SaaS spaces to support transformation and improve competitive capabilities that both improve the customer experience and drive profit. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to support them in their continued success," said Kelly Breitenbecher.
