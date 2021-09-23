SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kelly Foundation has announced Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento as the recipient of its 2021 Major Gift Award. The $100,000 grant will be used to support the first phase of construction for Cornerstone Development in South Sacramento. Cornerstone Development is a collaboration between Habitat and Mutual Housing California and will feature 18 single-family homes positioned as equity-building home ownership opportunities for low-income families, along with 108 affordable rental apartment units for low-income individuals, including some who were formerly unhoused.
"Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento is respected throughout the community for providing families with home ownership opportunities that may be otherwise out of reach," said Shawn Kelly Devlin, President of the Kelly Foundation and Chairman of the Board of River City Bank. "The Kelly Foundation is excited to partner on this ambitious project, which will benefit dozens of deserving people over the course of the next several years."
"The Kelly Foundation Major Gift award represents a huge leap forward for the Cornerstone Development project," said Laine Himmelmann, Chief Development Officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. "Our team was excited to the point of tears when we learned that the Kelly Foundation had decided to contribute $100,000 to the project because most home sponsorships fall within the $5,000-$10,000 range."
During the next three years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento plans to engage more than six thousand volunteers in the multi-phase construction effort. The team is looking to raise at least $300,000 for the first phase of construction for Cornerstone Development, which includes three homes that are projected to be move-in ready by early 2023. The Kelly Foundation grant constitutes one-third of that amount.
The Kelly Foundation supports health and human services, education, culture, environment and civic improvement through its funding. For the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2022, the Foundation will provide approximately $1.5 million in grants to organizations that support the Sacramento and North Bay Area regions. Since merging with the RCB Foundation in 2009, the Kelly Foundation, of which River City Bank remains a major contributor, focuses on giving back to the greater Sacramento region through charitable donations.
Cornerstone Development Details
Cornerstone Development, was just named "2021 Affordable Housing Development of the Year" by the Sacramento Housing Alliance. It is also the largest single development in 36 years for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. Groundbreaking is scheduled for February 2022, with the first phase of construction set to begin in June 2022. The seven-acre project site is located near the intersection of 46th Street and Lang Avenue and is planned to house approximately 400 people once construction is completed. The development will be fully electric, and each of the 18 single-family Habitat homes will include solar panels on the roof and be EV-ready for charging electric vehicles.
About the Kelly Foundation
The Kelly Broadcasting Company's KCRA-TV (Sacramento-Stockton-Modest, CA) went on the air on Sept. 5, 1955, and the owners of the Kelly Broadcasting Company established the Kelly Foundation in December 1988 as a formal vehicle for structuring charitable contributions. The Kelly family sold KCRA-TV in 1999 and have continued the Kelly Foundation ever since. In 2009, the River City Bank Foundation merged with the Kelly Foundation, and some executives of the Bank currently serve on the Foundation's Board. Jon S. Kelly founded River City Bank and continues to support the Bank. His daughter, Shawn Kelly Devlin, currently serves as President and Chairman of the Board. The Kelly Foundation is an expression of the importance the Kelly family places on being a good neighbor and citizen in regions where they do business. For more information on the Kelly Foundation, please visit KellyFoundationSacramento.org or call (916) 978-4892.
About River City Bank
Named one of Sacramento Business Journal's "50 Fastest Growing Companies" for each of the past five years, River City Bank is the Sacramento region's premier business bank with assets of almost $3.4 billion. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services, including loans, deposits and cash management tools to the business, consumer and commercial real estate sectors. With tailored, executive-level service, an investment grade rating from S&P Global Ratings, and a "Superior" financial rating from the nation's leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, River City Bank redefines the banking experience and every touch point that surrounds it. River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally-owned bank in the Sacramento region with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and a presence in Southern California. For additional information, please visit RiverCityBank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
