CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee-based IT and cybersecurity provider, InfoSystems, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Nuckolls, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at InfoSystems, to its 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of honorees chosen from the highly regarded Women of the Channel list.
The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.
The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.
Nuckolls joined the team at InfoSystems in August of 2020 and quickly made a significant impact. Partnering with her team, company leadership, business partners, and outside vendors, she mapped out a plan to better position InfoSystems to meet immediate demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as future-proof InfoSystems' services and offerings.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
"We couldn't be more thrilled as a business to have Kelly recognized in the Power 60," said Chris Kotte, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at InfoSystems. "This is no surprise to us, as Kelly's efforts have made an immediate impact on our business and brand. She has brought organization, strategy, and alignment to our partners and sales teams, and I personally couldn't be more proud of the work she is doing."
The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 60 Solution Provider award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
