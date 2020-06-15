KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellyco Metal Detectors is offering a $10,000 reward for the first exclusive video interview with the treasure hunter(s) that located Fenn's Treasure.
For a decade, the location and contents of Fenn's Treasure remained a buried mystery. Then, on June 6, 2020, an unidentified treasure hunter found the bounty. It was confirmed by Forrest Fenn, the original burier, that they had discovered the famed cache. And although the treasure hunter(s) are now rich off coins, jewelry and gold nuggets, Kellyco Metal Detectors wants to make them $10,000 richer and inspire other treasure hunters in the process!
Kellyco Metal Detectors president Jeremy Floyd said the mystery of the treasure hunter's identity is as alluring as the treasure itself. "This is an incredible story and we're anxious to hear about it. This may be the one time Kellyco's motto of 'Treasure awaits' doesn't apply, because this treasure has already been found."
"This is a once-in-a-generation find," said Floyd. "On the one hand, I'm surprised that it was located only ten years after it was hidden. And on the other hand, I am impressed with the skill and bravery it took for the treasure finder to uncover such a monumental cache."
Details of the Reward
Details of the reward can be found on the Metal Detectors' website.
To Fenn's Treasure Finder:
We want to hear your story and how you came across Fenn's Treasure. We're curious to know which clues in the book were helpful, which tools you used to find the treasure, how many attempts it took to locate the treasure, and what you learned along the way.
To Future Treasure Finders:
To locate a bounty of this size and type, we believe Fenn's Treasure was located with one of the following detectors:
OKM EXp 6000 Professional Metal Detector
Garrett AT Max Metal Detector
Minelab Equinox 800 Metal Detector or
OKM Gepard GPR Metal Detector
To get in touch with Kellyco Metal Detectors to tell your story and claim the $10,000 reward, please reach out to treasureawaits@kellycodetectors.com.
