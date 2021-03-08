CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, announced Ken McDonald has joined the company as vice president, supply chain. McDonald will focus on optimizing the company's end-to-end supply chain and finding new ways to collaborate with both suppliers and customers to reduce cost, improve efficiency, and generate value while driving profitable growth for the company. This focus on operational excellence will be key to making IWCO Direct's Supply Chain program an even stronger driver of competitive advantage for clients. McDonald's more than 20 years of experience successfully implementing best practices in contract activities, supplier performance and risk management, and enterprise logistics and transportation make him well suited for this role.
Prior to joining IWCO Direct, McDonald spent most of his career with UnitedHealth Group, where he most recently served as Senior Director, Enterprise Sourcing and Procurement. In that position, he was responsible for strategic planning, market assessment, source to contract, supplier relationship management, and oversight of enterprise logistics and transportation operations for $1 billion in annual indirect spend. McDonald is a flexible and collaborative leader who believes in working together cross-functionally to drive cost optimization, enhance business operations, and improve the customer experience.
"We are excited to have Ken join our business as we transform our Supply Chain function," stated John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct. "We look forward to Ken's efforts creating meaningful additional value for our clients."
About IWCO Direct
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.
