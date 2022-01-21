KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenall is starting the New Year with a new product offering built specifically to mitigate the challenges of one of lighting's most demanding environments -- natatoriums. Drawing on decades of experience in the tunnel lighting market, Kenall's new Ingress Protection rated (IP66) EnviroPro IN9 series luminaires are a long-lasting lighting solution for caustic environments, including those containing chlorine and salt.
Lynn Walldorf, Kenall's Product Marketing Manager, said development of the luminaire series is in response to customer inquiry: "Kenall is known for robust, stainless steel tunnel luminaires. We saw a need for a stainless steel natatorium luminaire which could resist both galvanic and chemical corrosion. The EnviroPro IN9 series provides this durability in a sleek design with 3 housing options. Field adjustability and multiple optical distribution options help minimize glare while directing the light exactly where it's needed."
Kenall warranties the EnviroPro IN9 luminaire series: depending on the material selected, housings are guaranteed for up to 15 years. The luminaires also comply with the Buy American Act, so there are no expensive delays waiting for lighting to arrive from an overseas supplier.
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and assembled in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
