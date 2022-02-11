CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network of Executive Women has announced a new partner, Kenco Logistics, gaining access to NEW's learning and development resources, network of individuals and partners dedicated to its mission of Advancing All Women, and showing their commitment to the same.
Kenco is the largest woman-owned third-party logistics (3PL) company in the United States. For over 70 years, they have provided integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management services, material handling equipment services, engineering and innovation consulting, and information technology. Throughout its history, Kenco has shown an allegiance to diversity and inclusion within their workforce and in selecting partners.
"We are thrilled to have Kenco join the NEW partner family," said Sarah Alter, President and CEO of NEW. "Partners like Kenco fuel our mission and give us the support we need to push our mission forward toward an equitable future for all women at work."
NEW's ever-growing community of 14,000 members and 300+ partner companies works collectively toward key goals of advancing all women, building a better workplace for women of color, and fostering male allies in our workplaces.
On the partnership, Jane Kennedy Greene (Owner and Chairwoman of the Board, Kenco Logistics) said, "We are delighted to partner with NEW. As recognized leaders in gender equity, we know firsthand that fostering an inclusive company culture helps us succeed, as individuals and as a company. NEW's resources will support our own DEI&B efforts and ensure Kenco continues to be a truly great and equitable place to work."
50% of NEW's partner community sits on either the Fortune or Global 500, and represents some of the more forward-thinking global brands on DEI&B.
