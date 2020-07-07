KENT, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, students and visitors at Kent State University have a new way to pay for parking. With the Passport Parking app, drivers can use their smartphones to pay for parking at on and off-street metered spaces throughout the campus.
Drivers can download the free app and create an account with their payment information. After entering their space number or license plate number, drivers can start parking sessions on their smartphones and add additional time remotely when the session expires. The app also allows drivers to access receipts and parking history.
The university is working on reducing the need for parking hardware on its campus and eventually plans to implement Passport in areas where it doesn't currently charge for parking.
Passport delivers the operating system that enables over 1,000 cities and universities to manage vehicle interactions on streets and sidewalks. Additional Ohio cities supported by Passport include Cincinnati, Oxford and Delaware.
"Whether you are in the city or on a college campus, paying to park should be a hassle-free experience," said Kelsey Owens, regional sales director at Passport. "Now, with Passport Parking, Kent State can simplify the parking experience and offer a more convenient payment option to its 22,000 students."
The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.
About Passport
Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020. Passport is backed by Rho Capital Partners, H.I.G. Growth Partners, ThornTree Capital Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, MK Capital, and Relevance Capital.
