AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video for brands, has integrated 1o's E-commerce technology to support end-to-end purchasing capabilities within KERV's pixel precise shoppable powered video creatives, providing a next-level shopping experience.
KERV's AI-powered user experience allows users to view products which now can be purchased directly within video content, without a consumer ever leaving the video. Through direct, in-video purchase integration, KERV products can now distribute and launch in-video payments and an immediate point of sale. Additionally, KERV, through 1o, also supports all online payment methods (ApplePay, GooglePay, PayPal, Credit Card, etc.), all in-video.
"Our in-video purchasing technology gives consumers more power, more access, and the ability for fun impulse shopping," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV Interactive. "KERV's tech is already associated to increases in sales, ROI, and other granular performance, and now this in-video purchasing and transaction feature will further enhance this value to both consumers and publishers alike."
KERV helps brands transform their video assets into fully interactive storefronts (with pixel-level customization), targeted and full of shoppable information that both enhances usefulness and commerce opportunities. KERV's custom, dynamic interactive technology increases a video's consumer engagement, boosts shopability by over five times, generates more time spent with content assets and increases interactions – such as QR scans – by over 50 percent.
1o Shop technology enables brands to use their existing eCommerce infrastructure to transform content into points of sale. The technology makes the purchase experience simple and enjoyable for the consumer and creates avenues that allow brands to quickly build business partnerships across all digital channels, making any experience an eCommerce touchpoint.
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
