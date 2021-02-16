AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, the multi-award-winning interactive content and data company revolutionizing the performance of digital advertising with its patented technology, has been honored as a finalist for the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards in the category of "Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign" for its innovative work with Activision and its game "Call of Duty".
KERV helps brands make their video assets more relevant (with pixel-level customization), targeted, and full of clickable information that both enhances usefulness and commerce opportunities. Activision was able to expand its iconic "Call of Duty" brand and its digital horizons through a series of interactive videos that catered to different audience segments of interest. Cutting-edge, interactive technology was used to engage and further educate these user groups to increase awareness of the game, its contents, download frequency of additional game content as well as maximize exposure to drive the number of active players up to new heights.
With KERV, Activision was able to distribute millions of unique video impressions that drove click-to-site rates up 12x above industry standard, drove interaction rates 160x above industry standard, increased user engagement and more than double the time spent interacting with the brand. The data-driven video campaigns were delivered programmatically via desktop, mobile and tablet devices, and provided an immersive experience for users to learn more about the game including new modes, weapons, vehicles, operators and more using object-level identification techniques.
KERV's technology allows every object, in any video, to be uniquely identified, assigned text, call-to-action (CTA), URL destinations and produces unique groups of audiences for sequential targeting strategies. KERV's interactive products increased the video engagement opportunities by 3,200%-8,100% while creating 81 unique click-through opportunities for objects featured. Additionally, object-level, pixel-edge, image recognition and categorization, along with 20+ action-based metrics, provided actionable insights around how each audience engaged with the brand's creative.
"As a previous Digiday winner, we are thrilled to be a finalist for the 2020 Video & TV Awards," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV. "We pushed the boundary and worked tirelessly for this Activision campaign, and it's wonderful to see our successful results and partnership being recognized by the industry."
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
