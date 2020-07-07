MENLO PARK, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based Aerial Intelligence solution provider, today announced the appointment of Krishnan Hariharan as Vice-President of Engineering. Hariharan oversees Kespry's Aerial Intelligence platform development and evolution, and is focused on the company's continued rapid product development and innovation, and acceleration of revenue growth.
Hariharan is a seasoned technology executive with a highly-successful SaaS and software track record. He brings 20 years of engineering, product management and product marketing experience to Kespry. Prior to joining Kespry, Hariharan was Vice-President, Engineering and Product Management for PrecisionHawk. Before that, Hariharan held a variety of leadership roles at SAVO, Sabre and OpenText, including founding River North Labs, a technology consulting company. Hariharan received his Bachelors in Electronics from Delhi University and has an MBA from Duke University.
"Krishnan is an outstanding addition to the Kespry team, bringing a diverse base of experience in drone-based analytics, complex SaaS platform design and development, and operational leadership, that will enable us to broaden and strengthen our Aerial Intelligence offerings," said George Mathew, CEO and Chairman, Kespry. "Everyone at Kespry is thrilled to have Krishnan scale and accelerate our engineering operations in tandem with our anticipated aggressive growth trajectory."
"I'm excited to join the Kespry leadership team and lead its incredibly-talented engineering professionals working to deliver an optimal experience that meets the complex needs of industrial enterprises," said Hariharan. "I'm honored to support Kespry's key engineering goals of ensuring we're precisely delivering on our customers' expectations and evolving the platform in lockstep with their elevating needs."
About Kespry
Kespry's Aerial Intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including Colas, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.
