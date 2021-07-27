SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Addressing global water management issues, KETOS Inc., a water intelligence innovator, today announced enhancements to its award-winning, cloud-based KETOS Smart Water Intelligence Platform. Key updates include improved user experience and workflow management, greater flexibility to configure customer-specific instances, scalability to support larger concurrent users numbers, the ability to handle larger data sets, and more sophisticated analytics and reporting capabilities.
Bringing water intelligence to customers across agriculture, industrial and municipal operations, KETOS combines software, hardware, and predictive analytics to automate water monitoring and testing. The holistic solution helps solve water efficiency and quality challenges with real-time data and mission-critical insights.
Measuring over 25 water quality parameters, KETOS offers water operators a fully integrated, EPA-compliant solution with intelligent hardware, stable connectivity infrastructure, an interactive software platform, and actionable data.
"Our latest update will empower users to make impactful decisions faster regarding the quality of water. Customers will experience improved ease of use including simplified data, increased reporting, and analytics as well as further security features," said Meena Sankaran, CEO & Founder of KETOS. "Providing real-time water intelligence is imperative to solving some of the world's greatest water challenges and protecting generations to come."
KETOS Smart Water Analytics enhancements support operational stability and business continuity efforts across its customers, offering predictive maintenance with zero labor hours required for water operators. Users now have access to improved graphical view enhancements, instant notifications, enhanced calendar-based test scheduling, push mobile notifications, and more.
Additional updates include:
- Vertical-focused analytics including reporting comparisons and correlation between parameters;
- Improved flexibility and overall user experience; and
- 24/7 remote support.
"We are continually enhancing features of our platform with active feedback, to help water operators accelerate insights, reduce costs and demonstrate real ROI from day one," said Jeeth Sellamuthu, Head of Software Development at KETOS. "We look forward to enabling our customers to make data-driven decisions that support their water quality operations and sustainability efforts."
Today, KETOS is deployed globally by Fortune 500 companies in Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Energy (and other industrial clients), Controlled Environment Agriculture, Open Field Agriculture, and large public Municipalities.
About KETOS
KETOS delivers smarter, safer, and more sustainable water solutions to change the way the world thinks about water. This is done through a comprehensive offering of industrial-grade patented hardware, an IoT communication framework, and a robust software platform to address global water management issues. Real-time monitoring and understanding of water, both quantitatively and qualitatively, helps address both water efficiency (leak-detection & usage) and water quality (safety), ultimately increasing water availability. With the power of actionable and predictive water intelligence on a global scale, KETOS seeks to solve a number of the world's water challenges with the goal of preserving this quintessential resource for generations to come. Learn more at http://www.ketos.co.
Media Contact
Jennifer Mirabile, KETOS, +1 724-493-3027, jennifer.mirabile@ketos.co
SOURCE KETOS