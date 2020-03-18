AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketra, the LED lighting manufacturer known for creating the highest quality, most accurate Natural Light, has introduced its all-new lighting system. The debut is the most significant release from Ketra following its acquisition by Lutron in April 2018 and reflects the shared expertise of the two lighting industry leaders.
The launch consists of a new software platform that connects Ketra light sources to Lutron controls and retooled technology in each light source. The system offers an impressive series of capabilities, delivering the industry's most advanced lighting for high-end homes.
"When Ketra entered the market ten years ago, the company set the bar with its ability to precisely mimic sunlight, completely transforming how people experience light. It's this spirit of innovation that has driven Ketra to the forefront of the industry," said Horace Ho, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Ketra, a Lutron Electronics company. "The combination of Lutron's best-in-class controls and shading solutions and Ketra's bold and beautiful light changes the paradigm of how we experience indoor environments. We will continue to invest heavily in R&D to ensure that Ketra remains on the cutting edge as our technologies evolve."
Ketra's new system stands out not only for its re-engineered products, but the experiences it fosters through high-quality light: transforming interior design, creating ambiance and enhancing artwork and personal appearance.
Next-Generation Ketra Lighting
Ketra is a system of light sources and controls, communicating through its new software platform, which can control the color and intensity of up to 200 light sources. The software offers a more responsive, personalized and smoother control experience than its previous iteration. What's more, voice and smart device control make it easy to adjust lights to consumer preferences.
Interior Design
Lighting design is an important design consideration. High-quality light enhances style, as well as inhabitants' feelings within a space. Ketra's Natural Light mimics the exact color temperature and intensity of sunlight - which dynamically shifts throughout the day - and helps homeowners and guests feel more connected to nature by making rooms feel bathed in sunlight.
Creating an Ambiance
Lighting sets the mood within any space. Homeowners can adjust Ketra to a bright, cool white to boost a sense of productivity or soften lights to a warm, amber glow for a more intimate atmosphere. Ketra boasts the first LED lighting that emits deep, warm colors at low dimming levels, rivaling the warmth of a candle's flame - perfect for dinner with loved ones.
Transforming Artwork through Vibrancy
When homeowners invest in art, it's important that it's appreciated to its full capacity. Presenting art in high-quality light highlights its nuances and color stories. Ketra's advanced control enables "Vibrancy," a visual effect that changes how colors appear by reflecting light differently. Similar to applying a "photo filter in real life," Ketra's Vibrancy transforms perceived hues, presenting them as subdued and muted or bold and saturated. This feature, completely unique to Ketra, unlocks true colors in artwork, décor and more.
Fashion & Beauty
Lighting conditions can transform beauty and fashion statements, making clothes look washed out and flat or helping outfits look dynamic and portraying the wearer as healthy and glowing. Color temperature, angle, amount and the intensity of light all factor into how people perceive themselves and those around them. With Ketra, homeowners can adjust these factors to see how they will look at different times of day or create an environment indoors in which they look and feel their best.
Authorized Ketra dealers are located throughout the U.S.; find your local dealer here. Products are now available to ship. To learn more, visit www.ketra.com.
About Ketra
Founded in 2009, Ketra offers the most advanced lighting system in the world, delivering high quality light that is flexible and adjustable, allowing for tailored lighting solutions to meet any consumer needs. Ketra's revolutionary Natural Light gradually shifts in color, temperature and intensity to mimic the sun, making spaces feel seamlessly bathed in sunlight. With over 70 U.S. patents earned to date, the Ketra system is comprised of LED luminaires and lamps, controls, software and driver chip technology.
Ketra + Lutron
In 2018, Ketra was acquired by Lutron Electronics, the leader in innovation, quality, and service for lighting controls and shades. In joining the Lutron family, Ketra gained a tenured team of experts from Lutron's 60-year history, that bring wisdom and top-notch quality and service. Together, Lutron and Ketra are building the complete luxury experience--a seamless whole home or whole office environment that is greater than the sum of its parts. Beautiful Light. Intelligent Shades. Powerful Controls. All working harmoniously.