FLINT, Mich., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kettering University, a higher education institution that offers innovative and nationally recognized STEM and Business programs and certifications, has received four recognitions in U.S. News & World Report's Best Online Programs. For the 2021 edition, U.S. News & World Report assessed 1,641 online degree programs – an all-time high. Of those, the University received the following:
Best Online Master's in Engineering Programs (tie) #71 – Specifically, the report recognized the Master of Science Engineering-ECE-Advanced Mobility. This unique program allows engineers to advance their skills and knowledge to meet the needs for today's automotive industry to produce electric and autonomous vehicles.
Best Online Master's in Business Programs (Excluding MBA) (tie) #76 – Kettering offers multiple business programs aimed at training leaders to transform their organizations. Kettering's Master programs in this category include Masters degrees in Lean Manufacturing, Data Science, Engineering Management, Operations Management and Supply Chain Management.
Best Online Master's in Business Programs for Veterans (Excluding MBA) (tie) #32 – Kettering University Online is proud to support military families. It has been recognized as a military-friendly school and is a member of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Yellow Ribbon Program, which helps qualifying veterans and eligible dependents with out-of-state, private or graduate school tuition.
Best Online MBA Programs #170 – Kettering's MBA uses a Learn Today-Use Tomorrow approach to learning to allow learners to take their current business acumen to the next level. While many of the courses are typical to MBA programs, it is the approach of employing applied learning led by industry experts with academic credentials that makes the difference.
"We are honored once again to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report and its highly regarded rankings that acknowledge academic excellence. This acknowledgment is the result of a tireless team effort focused on the best interests of students, a high-quality faculty and a University dedicated to quality online programs and courses," noted Dr. Christine M. Wallace, Vice President Kettering Global. "The proof of our success is our graduates and their impact in their companies and organizations, we are proud to be part of their journey."
For the business, engineering and MBA categories, the report measured academic quality based upon engagement; expert opinion; faculty credentials and training; services and technology; and student excellence. The veterans award was based upon criteria including affordability, accessibility, reputation and overall quality.
About Kettering University Online
Kettering University Online is dedicated to helping STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) professionals achieve the extraordinary through technological innovation, leadership, and service. Its programs link transformative experiential learning opportunities to rigorous academic programs in MS Engineering-ECE Advanced Mobility Focus, Engineering Management, Lean Manufacturing, Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, MBA, and graduate certificate programs as well as its new Data Science master's degree. Kettering University Online has consistently earned top-seated national recognition year over year for its degree programs by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, go to online.kettering.edu.
About Kettering University
Kettering University, formerly known as GMI, is a Flint, Michigan-based private, nonprofit university recognized as one of the nation's premier higher education leaders in science, technology, engineering, and business. Dedicated to offering a curriculum that uniquely integrates classroom learning with experiential cooperative opportunities, Kettering consistently ranks in U.S. News & World Report's listing for elite specialty schools. The University campus has more than 27,000 square feet of lab and research space used by faculty, students, and industry collaborators, and boasts the only ABET-accredited applied physics program in the world. It also houses the first and only FIRST Robotics Community Center on a college campus in the United States. According to a 2019 analysis of federal data ranking 4,500 schools nationwide, Kettering University degree holders have the highest lifetime return on investment (ROI) in the state of Michigan. The University celebrated its centennial year in 2019. For more information, go to kettering.edu.
