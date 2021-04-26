LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing veteran and co-founder of GR0 Kevin Miller has launched his own personal website, detailing his various work experiences from SEO prowess to personal investments. This stylish new web destination provides a full overview of Miller's various accomplishments and work history that led him to becoming CEO of GR0, and a summation of what he's learned from all of that experience. It is currently available and freely accessible at https://www.kevinmiller.com, where users can enjoy a variety of multimedia, blog posts, and more.
A graduate of Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, Miller has several years worth of experience working in digital sales and online growth. Beginning with his time at Google, Miller has spent over six years in online marketing and sales, functioning as an Account Associate and higher positions like Director of Growth— this eventually paved the way for him to become a CEO. He has been able to learn valuable insights into the digital space at all of these, and is able to translate that deep knowledge into his latest venture, GR0, where he works to help brands improve their rankings on Google through organic search.
In his spare time, Miller has also spent several years developing Miller Projects LLC, in which he created a project called The Word Counter. This website analyzes text for readability, offers advice on how many pages a word count would fill, and even presents a word unscrambler to help those playing games like Scrabble or Words With Friends. As a part of Miller Projects, Kevin functions as a consultancy to help design and develop digital experiences on the web that will help delight users. This is based on his firm understanding that audiences seek interactivity and engagement in the content they consume, and that by providing compelling platforms he can deepen a brand's relationship with its audience.
Venturing into the world of investment, Miller utilizes AngelList, where he can connect with and invest in tech startups. There he has a stake in four independent startups that specialize in consumer automotives, self-motivation, and even agricultural cash flows. But he also has been able to keep abreast of the trends driving tech in the physical and digital spaces, and how these things might intersect with the work he does in SEO. Not only that, Miller is also able to network and connect with potential clients, as he continues to build GR0 as a startup of his own. This is all part of his startup personality, in which he prefers to work freely and nimbly, with a limited enough scale that he can still exercise creative freedoms. He's always admired this working culture and continues to connect with it, whether it is his own business or another.
With this new website, Kevin Miller is happy to provide his experiences in SEO, investing, and entrepreneurship in one convenient destination. This is not an effort in boastfulness, but instead is hopefully a series of teachings that can enable young entrepreneurs who are looking to build their own companies or discover something new in the world of investment.
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
