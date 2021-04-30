LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-Founder and CEO of digital marketing agency GR0, Kevin Miller, was honored as the recipient of a Silver Stevie® Award for "Entrepreneur of the Year" from the American Business Awards. Miller, a graduate of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, is a serial entrepreneur and investor in several burgeoning startups, including Arena Ventures and Rubicon Venture Capital. His latest venture GR0 is a one-of-a-kind digital marketing agency in Los Angeles, focusing on increasing the Google rankings of brands to help them connect directly with audiences.
Founded in early 2020, GR0 has seen rapid growth in both its size and revenue since it began operations, against the odds. Miller himself acknowledged the accomplishment, "This award is a huge testament to our team at GR0, who have been monumental in our growth. Despite launching at the beginning of the pandemic, our team has been resilient and braved the growing pains as we expanded at unprecedented rates." His aim is to continue to expand, but to do so smartly, "We hope to continue to be flexible, innovative, and focused on building a solid foundation for growth and great company culture that will support and benefit our clients and employees."
Before founding GR0, Kevin Miller spent over six years in online marketing and sales, functioning in positions as an account Associate or Director of Growth, at companies like Google, Spire, and Opendoor. He has been able to learn valuable insights into the digital space in all of these roles, and had translate that knowledge into GR0, where he focuses on organic search to help brands rank #1 on Google. In his free time, Miller also has developed independent projects including The Word Counter, a website to analyze text for readability, and has invested in numerous companies through AngelList and independently. These investments span categories including men's skincare, cannabis management software, handmade spirits, mind supplements, and digital mining.
"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people" said Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards. "The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months."
GR0 was also honored with the Gold Stevie® Award for "Founding Team of the Year" and the Silver Stevie® Award for "Fastest Growing Company of the Year." Additional details regarding The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About GR0:
GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.
GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias and Kevin Miller, who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.
