"The Crowd" Invests $3 million with a Shark
BOSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How can the "Crowd" Invest with a Shark? Beanstox now has over 3,000 investors and $3,000,000 raised in two crowdfunding rounds (includes 1,900+ people and over $2,000,000 in the current round). The first round was sold out and the current round will close in April, or sooner if sold out. In the current round, people can invest $250 or more to become investors in the business alongside Chairman/co-owner, Kevin O'Leary. The JOBS Act and related SEC regulation made all this possible, creating new investment opportunities for individual investors and companies.
"Great to have so many individuals invest in the business with me and the team," said O'Leary. "Some people want to invest with a Shark. Well now they can."
What is Beanstox? Beanstox is a fintech business focused on a large consumer market, providing automated wealth building designed for over 100 million Americans who have no investment account. The Beanstox technology and app is best described by its trademarked tagline, Seriously Simple Investing. Beanstox also aims to provide people with investment education and the motivation to get started with a simple automated investment plan. Investment education works, over 80% of Beanstox clients now use the automated recurring deposits service, for which clients pay no additional cost.
Why would the Crowd invest in the Beanstox business?
- Large total addressable market (TAM): 100M Americans with no investment account
- Proof of concept, Traction: 60,000+ downloads, 30,000+ user accounts, 13,000+ approved accounts
- Client acquisition cost (CAC): O'Leary marketing impact improves CAC (under $50/client)
- SaaS subscription model: Simple, $5/month, recurring revenue model (learn about fees)
What's it's like working with "Mr. Wonderful"? Many people wonder, "What's it like to work with Shark Tank star, Kevin O'Leary?" Beanstox CEO/co-owner Connor O'Brien and O'Leary created an app for automated wealth building designed to serve millions of Americans. O'Brien tells the story on the Millennial Investing Podcast, here.
O'Brien also commented on crowdfunding: "Strategically, we like the idea of having thousands of investors in the business as potential brand ambassadors, providing product feedback and being part of what we are building. We think that's a win-win and helps accelerate our growth".
What's in the Podcast?
- 0:01:26 - Working with Kevin O'Leary, aka - Mr. Wonderful
- 0:12:17 - Crowdfunding and how it applies to Beanstox
- 0:27:56 - FinTech industry and venture capital trends
- 0:37:54 - Sensible asset allocation for younger investors
- 0:46:34 - What Beanstox has been working on in the past year
