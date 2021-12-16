SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf, Inc., the mid-market leader in analytics software, today announced the inclusion of Financials Reports & Dashboards in DataSelf's entry-level Business Intelligence offering, Advanced Analytics™. This adds powerful KPIs and managerial insights around an organization's Profit and Loss, Budgeting, Balance Sheet and trial balance for $399/month.
This solution provides executives and departmental managers with an enterprise-level view of their operations and financial status anytime and anywhere. Advanced Analytics also includes customizable reports and dashboards for AP, AR, Inventory, Purchasing and Sales.
DataSelf's analytical solutions uniquely combine the industry's leading ETL+™ for the easiest and most powerful data extraction and transformation, with the best-of-breed analytics engines (Tableau and Power BI), and an extensive collection of critical out-of-the-box reports, dashboards and KPIs.
"Until today, only our Pro and Enterprise edition clients had access to a robust collection of Financial reports and dashboards. We've now brought financial insights to a low cost, so that small and mid-sized organizations can make more informed decisions and keep up with the challenging market conditions," said Joni Girardi, DataSelf Founder & CEO.
The deployment of DataSelf Advanced Analytics takes about 30 minutes, and it has been optimized and pre-configured to systems such as Acumatica, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Quickbooks, Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and other systems.
Visit https://dataself.com/financials to learn more about the Financials templates roll out.
About DataSelf Corp.
DataSelf Corp. is based in Santa Clara, CA and is the leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions to small and mid-sized organizations. DataSelf empowers key decision-makers by providing easier and faster access to critical data across their business. Incorporating the industry's top-rated Tableau and Power BI technologies, DataSelf's solution is deployable in minutes, and rapidly scalable. It integrates with Acumatica, HubSpot, Infor CRM, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Quickbooks, Sage 100, Sage 300, Sage CRM, Sage Intacct, Sage X3, Salesforce.com, and other systems. For more information, visit https://www.dataself.com.
