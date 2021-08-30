TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An estimated 30 million US patients, or 11.2% of the population, will use Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) tools by 2024—marking a 28.2% growth from 23.4 million patients in 2020.(1) COVID-19 has seriously exacerbated this growing need for RPM, especially remote cardiac monitoring devices. Unfortunately, current generation devices are cumbersome to patients and don't provide the best quantity and quality of data for cardiologists, slowing their efforts to detect, diagnose, and treat serious heart conditions. Enter Disruptor Stuart Long, CEO, InfoBionic—who tells Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that in order to bring a disruptive tech into the market he would need a new way to approach management—a team that was able to disrupt.
After watching too many "a**hole" managers poisoning productivity, Stuart said, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and struck out on his own path. While he left one world behind, he decided to take the lead of a successful cardiac monitoring system business. But that success was built in large part because Stuart threw away the status quo culture he knew and trademarked a new culture of workplace positivity. He made an antidote to the "a**holes" he calls TACIT—the blending of trust, accountability, creativity, innovation, and transparency.
Businesses are struggling with "toxic" managers who prioritize matters that have nothing to do with workplace performance. They create unproductive, stressful work environments, and do real financial damage—and it is shockingly common. A survey of 40,000 employees at 125 companies throughout 2019 found that 29 percent of employees left jobs due to "workplace conflict."(2) The damage to businesses from that kind of turnover is staggering—$223 billion in the past 5 years alone.(3) A new way to approach management is sorely needed.
Stuart reveals key wisdom for withstanding volatile change and attacks from within and outside, and how to drive disruptive change for the benefit of the end consumer:
1. How the odds have been stacked against him and why his team has to show real results;
2. How his management process eliminates opportunities for those not working toward the greater good, so they don't impede or even sabotage altruistic efforts;
3. Why you must be in a constant state of recognizing and embracing change and weeding out the "a**holes" who would otherwise keep the status quo.
About Infobionic:
InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe® Kardia platform to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic.
