CONCORD, Calif., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Key Realty, which provides an evolved and ethical real estate experience, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Key Realty is led by the powerhouse partnership of Contra Costa County natives Diane Ramirez and Melissa Lyster, who together offer more than 45 years of real estate experience and expertise in escrow, risk management, marketing, design, staging, and sales. An industry professional since 1985, Ramirez has served as a trusted advisor to hundreds of clients throughout every type of transaction, from first-time purchases and investments to 1031 exchanges, foreclosures, fixers, and everything in between. Known for her marketing savvy and staging flair, Lyster has garnered multiple industry accolades, including the Quality Service Award in 2019 and the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award and Masters Awards at the Ruby and Emerald levels in 2020.
Partnering with Side will ensure Key Realty remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Key Realty agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Partnering with Side allows us to create a strong, successful brand that empowers agents to grow for the full duration of their career and garners trust from clients who return again and again," said Ramirez. "Side gives us access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, allowing us to focus our attention on our clients and provide them with the highly personalized experiences they deserve," concluded Lyster.
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Key Realty combines decades of industry expertise with a true passion for people to meet clients' diverse needs with proven marketing strategies, the latest tech, and a friendly, collaborative, hands-on approach. The firm, which consistently earns five-star reviews from clients, serves buyers, sellers, and investors in Concord, Contra Costa, and the surrounding areas. To learn more, visit http://www.keyrealtysales.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
